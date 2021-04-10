During the last session, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s traded shares were 669,567, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.81% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the NS share is $20.25, that puts it down -12.56% from that peak though still a striking +54.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 577.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 667.14 Million shares over the past three months.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS): Trading Information

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) registered a -4.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.97% in intraday trading to $18.93 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.3%, and it has moved by -7.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.84%. The short interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is 2.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.36, which implies an increase of 2.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $22 respectively. As a result, NS is trading at a discount of 22.29% off the target high and -16.62% off the low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NuStar Energy L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares have gone up +63.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.58% against -7.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.7% this quarter and then jump 550% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $372.61 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $374.19 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $392.79 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.2%. While earnings are projected to return -626.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.2% per annum.

NS Dividend Yield

NuStar Energy L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NuStar Energy L.P. is 1.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.07%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Biggest Investors

NuStar Energy L.P. insiders own 10.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.47%, with the float percentage being 65.3%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.45 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $179.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.26 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $162.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 12,220,683 shares. This amounts to just over 11.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.87 Million, or about 5.36% of the stock, which is worth about $77.98 Million.