During the last session, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s traded shares were 615,016, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the RRR share is $35.94, that puts it down -1.9% from that peak though still a striking +78.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 715.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 911.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. RRR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR): Trading Information

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.4% in intraday trading to $35.41 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.79%, and it has moved by 12.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.85%. The short interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is 4.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.11, which implies a decline of -0.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $40 respectively. As a result, RRR is trading at a discount of 13.41% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares have gone up +98.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -139.44% against 22.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 111% this quarter and then jump 118.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $327.91 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $327.03 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $377.39 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.1%. While earnings are projected to return 141.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RRR Dividend Yield

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Biggest Investors

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. insiders own 9.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.68%, with the float percentage being 104.5%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.09 Million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $177.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 Million shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $160.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,531,956 shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 3.2% of the stock, which is worth about $57.13 Million.