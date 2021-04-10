During the last session, Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s traded shares were 459,648, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PSNL share is $53.46, that puts it down -132.23% from that peak though still a striking +67.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PSNL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL): Trading Information

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $25.71 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.6%, and it has moved by -6.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -37.12%. The short interest in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 3.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42, which implies an increase of 82.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $50 respectively. As a result, PSNL is trading at a discount of 117.2% off the target high and 60.73% off the low.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Personalis, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) shares have jump down -20.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.33% against 0.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -24.1% this quarter and then fall -31% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.43 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.23 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $19.16 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Biggest Investors

Personalis, Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.69%, with the float percentage being 81.02%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.78 Million shares (or 15.49% of all shares), a total value of $248.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5,667,149 shares. This amounts to just over 12.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 Million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $53.45 Million.