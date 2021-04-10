During the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares were 829,065, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the NKTR share is $26.75, that puts it down -43.59% from that peak though still a striking +17.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.4. The company’s market capitalization is $3.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 815.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NKTR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): Trading Information

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.86% in intraday trading to $20.90 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.68%, and it has moved by -14.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.59%. The short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 19.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 15.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.08, which implies an increase of 39.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $35 respectively. As a result, NKTR is trading at a discount of 87.87% off the target high and 7.35% off the low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Nektar Therapeutics has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares have gone up +4.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.28% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9% this quarter and then fall -64.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.19 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.62 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.57 Million and $48.85 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -46.2% and then fell by -45.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.4%. While earnings are projected to return 1.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Biggest Investors

Nektar Therapeutics insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.57%, with the float percentage being 96.35%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.46 Million shares (or 19.45% of all shares), a total value of $602.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.95 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $322.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund owns about 34,750,000 shares. This amounts to just over 19.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $684.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.39 Million, or about 7.35% of the stock, which is worth about $212.14 Million.