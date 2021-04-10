During the last session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s traded shares were 725,944, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the MAXR share is $58.75, that puts it down -52.52% from that peak though still a striking +77.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MAXR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR): Trading Information

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.89% in intraday trading to $40.50 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by -12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.18%. The short interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 4.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.25, which implies an increase of 35.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $60 respectively. As a result, MAXR is trading at a discount of 55.76% off the target high and 22.01% off the low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Maxar Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares have gone up +34.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -146.11% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6% this quarter and then jump 10.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560.3 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.57 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.8% and then jump by 1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17%. While earnings are projected to return -155% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.18% per annum.

MAXR Dividend Yield

Maxar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.1 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.21%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Biggest Investors

Maxar Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.93%, with the float percentage being 68.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $198.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.98 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $192.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,630,488 shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $71.22 Million.