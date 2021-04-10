During the last session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares were 308,570, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CMCM share is $5, that puts it down -119.3% from that peak though still a striking +28.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $317.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 661.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. CMCM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM): Trading Information

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.2% in intraday trading to $2.38- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.72%, and it has moved by -8.43% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.67%. The short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 1.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.75 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.44 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.55 Million and $75.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -16.3% and then jump by 163.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.65%. While earnings are projected to return -47.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.39% per annum.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Biggest Investors

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders own 11.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.07%, with the float percentage being 14.76%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 888.37 Thousand shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 811.02 Thousand shares, is of Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) shares are ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF owns about 355,857 shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $640.54 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 222.47 Thousand, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $471.63 Thousand.