During the last session, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s traded shares were 591,094, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the NOG share is $15.26, that puts it down -21.79% from that peak though still a striking +73.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $756.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 702.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG): Trading Information

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $13.07 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.64%, and it has moved by -8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 43.04%. The short interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is 3.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.4, which implies an increase of 46.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $25 respectively. As a result, NOG is trading at a discount of 99.52% off the target high and 11.73% off the low.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares have gone up +133.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.26% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45% this quarter and then jump 210% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.62 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.96 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $506.79 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -73.4% and then fell by -430.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return -978.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Biggest Investors

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. insiders own 23.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.72%, with the float percentage being 40.09%. Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.07 Million shares (or 5.08% of all shares), a total value of $26.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 1,793,346 shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $20.68 Million.