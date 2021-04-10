During the last session, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s traded shares were 750,841, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.41% or $3.31. The 52-week high for the NCSM share is $47.97, that puts it down -71.32% from that peak though still a striking +68.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.76. The company’s market capitalization is $67.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 Million shares over the past three months.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NCSM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM): Trading Information

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) registered a 13.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.63% in intraday trading to $47.97 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.03%, and it has moved by -6.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.39%. The short interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) is 9.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27, which implies a decline of -3.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $34 respectively. As a result, NCSM is trading at a discount of 21.43% off the target high and -28.57% off the low.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) shares have gone up +150% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.86% against 25.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -120% this quarter and then jump 49% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.2%. While earnings are projected to return -73.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s Biggest Investors

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. insiders own 11.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.36%, with the float percentage being 88.11%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 62.65% of all shares), a total value of $33.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.89 Thousand shares, is of American Century Companies, Inc.’s that is approximately 5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 90,235 shares. This amounts to just over 3.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67.89 Thousand, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 Million.