During the last session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s traded shares were 716,622, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.94% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the NMM share is $29.89, that puts it down -13.48% from that peak though still a striking +82.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.65. The company’s market capitalization is $298.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 364.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NMM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.7.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM): Trading Information

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) registered a -4.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $28.45 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.99%, and it has moved by 41.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.18%. The short interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies a decline of -5.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $32 respectively. As a result, NMM is trading at a discount of 21.49% off the target high and -43.05% off the low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) shares have gone up +307.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 669.66% against 11.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 585.7% this quarter and then jump 391.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.55 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.44 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.49 Million and $46.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.3% and then jump by 145.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.3%. While earnings are projected to return -9.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.08% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

NMM Dividend Yield

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Biggest Investors

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. insiders own 21.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.19%, with the float percentage being 11.67%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 242.51 Thousand shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 131.3 Thousand shares, is of Churchill Management Corp’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.09 Million.