During the last session, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s traded shares were 274,358, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.42% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MVO share is $5.48, that puts it down -0.74% from that peak though still a striking +58.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $60.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 73Million shares over the past three months.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO): Trading Information

MV Oil Trust (MVO) registered a 3.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $5.48- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.8%, and it has moved by 25.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.36%. The short interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) is 8.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.4%. While earnings are projected to return -53.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

MVO Dividend Yield

MV Oil Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 12, 2019. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MV Oil Trust is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 14.67%.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s Biggest Investors

MV Oil Trust insiders own 37.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.99%, with the float percentage being 4.79%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 105.98 Thousand shares (or 0.92% of all shares), a total value of $330.65 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.61 Thousand shares, is of Symphony Financial Ltd Co.’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $217.19 Thousand.