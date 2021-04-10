During the last session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares were 309,104, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.9% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the MDGS share is $5.15, that puts it down -156.22% from that peak though still a striking +47.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $46.81 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MDGS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS): Trading Information

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) registered a -2.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.46% in intraday trading to $2.22- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by -13.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.24%. The short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) is 243.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 70.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.61, which implies an increase of 7791.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $158.61 and $158.61 respectively. As a result, MDGS is trading at a discount of 7791.04% off the target high and 7791.04% off the low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Biggest Investors

Medigus Ltd. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.38%, with the float percentage being 2.43%. Warberg Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13Thousand shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $24.83 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.92 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.86 Thousand.