During the last session, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s traded shares were 804,679, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the MCFE share is $24.99, that puts it down -3.44% from that peak though still a striking +38.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.8. The company’s market capitalization is $10.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. MCFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.43, which implies an increase of 5.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $30.5 respectively. As a result, MCFE is trading at a discount of 26.24% off the target high and -17.22% off the low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -33% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.54% per annum.

MCFE Dividend Yield

McAfee Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for McAfee Corp. is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Biggest Investors

McAfee Corp. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.35%, with the float percentage being 100.55%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 66.59 Million shares (or 41.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 Million shares, is of Thoma Bravo, LP’s that is approximately 11.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $314.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McAfee Corp. (MCFE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 4,010,721 shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 Million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $44.14 Million.