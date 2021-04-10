During the last session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s traded shares were 435,887, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.8% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the MBI share is $10.82, that puts it down -7.77% from that peak though still a striking +45.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $545.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 404.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 838.92 Million shares over the past three months.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. MBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): Trading Information

MBIA Inc. (MBI) registered a 0.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $10.17 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 0.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.58%. The short interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is 4.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.5, which implies an increase of 14.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $15 respectively. As a result, MBI is trading at a discount of 49.4% off the target high and -20.32% off the low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MBIA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MBIA Inc. (MBI) shares have gone up +53.28% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.5% this quarter and then jump 57.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -18.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.65 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15Million and $15Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.7% and then fell by -17.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -62.3%. While earnings are projected to return -120.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Biggest Investors

MBIA Inc. insiders own 12.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.24%, with the float percentage being 79.07%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.53 Million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $36.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.91 Million shares, is of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MBIA Inc. (MBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,445,129 shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $8.81 Million.