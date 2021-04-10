During the last session, Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s traded shares were 312,655, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.84% or -$1.73. The 52-week high for the LPI share is $43.98, that puts it down -29.39% from that peak though still a striking +79.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.8. The company’s market capitalization is $438.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 438.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 577.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. LPI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI): Trading Information

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) registered a -4.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.65% in intraday trading to $36.41 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.42%, and it has moved by -1.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.54%. The short interest in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is 1.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.1, which implies an increase of 38.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $69 respectively. As a result, LPI is trading at a discount of 103% off the target high and -11.74% off the low.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) shares have gone up +278.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.24% against 15%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5% this quarter and then jump 35.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.02 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $221.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.99 Million and $173.69 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6.8% and then jump by 27.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.5%. While earnings are projected to return -153% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.34% per annum.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Biggest Investors

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.71%, with the float percentage being 45.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.2 Million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $23.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 520.21 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 602,916 shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 300.17 Thousand, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.91 Million.