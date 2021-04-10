Koss Corporation (KOSS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KOSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS): Trading Information

Koss Corporation (KOSS) registered a -5.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.12% in intraday trading to $24.78 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.54%, and it has moved by 13.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 489.83%. The short interest in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 669.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 106.73 day(s) to cover.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.3%. While earnings are projected to return -252.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Koss Corporation insiders own 78.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.41%, with the float percentage being 43.16%. Minerva Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 210.55 Thousand shares (or 2.76% of all shares), a total value of $724.3 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 152.4 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $524.27 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series owns about 115,135 shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.93 Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $266.26 Thousand.