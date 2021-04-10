During the last session, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s traded shares were 738,150, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the IRDM share is $54.65, that puts it down -27.24% from that peak though still a striking +55.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. IRDM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM): Trading Information

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $43.14 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.84%, and it has moved by 7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.22%. The short interest in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is 4.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39, which implies a decline of -9.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $44 respectively. As a result, IRDM is trading at a discount of 2.44% off the target high and -13.85% off the low.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Iridium Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) shares have gone up +50.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.76% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.2% this quarter and then jump 44.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $146.31 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $149.04 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $141.54 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.9%. While earnings are projected to return 68.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s Biggest Investors

Iridium Communications Inc. insiders own 11.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.91%, with the float percentage being 99.7%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.87 Million shares (or 13.32% of all shares), a total value of $702.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 Million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 9.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $507.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) shares are Baron Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 8,835,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.14 Million, or about 5.32% of the stock, which is worth about $273.45 Million.