During the last session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s traded shares were 527,669, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $241.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the IAC share is $266, that puts it down -10.25% from that peak though still a striking +74.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.72. The company’s market capitalization is $21.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 868.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.58 Million shares over the past three months.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. IAC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): Trading Information

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $242.5 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.43%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.41%. The short interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is 1.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $268.53, which implies an increase of 11.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $209 and $300 respectively. As a result, IAC is trading at a discount of 24.35% off the target high and -13.37% off the low.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that IAC/InterActiveCorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares have gone up +88.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.39% against 19.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.4% this quarter and then jump 61.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $822.39 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $854.42 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.23 Billion and $726.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.1% and then jump by 17.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.5%. While earnings are projected to return -145.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.69% per annum.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s Biggest Investors

IAC/InterActiveCorp insiders own 5.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.5%, with the float percentage being 94.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 688 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.7 Million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $979.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,138,133 shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $404.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 Million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $323.32 Million.