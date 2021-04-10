During the last session, Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s traded shares were 719,522, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the GES share is $28.3, that puts it down -3.63% from that peak though still a striking +76.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 776.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Guess’, Inc. (GES) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. GES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES): Trading Information

Guess’, Inc. (GES) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $27.41 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.2%, and it has moved by -0.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.73%. The short interest in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) is 5.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.75, which implies an increase of 1.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $30 respectively. As a result, GES is trading at a discount of 9.85% off the target high and -8.46% off the low.

Guess’, Inc. (GES) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Guess’, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guess’, Inc. (GES) shares have gone up +97.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2371.43% against 7.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.6% this quarter and then jump 4500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $495.81 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $631.74 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $312.09 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.7%. While earnings are projected to return 454.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GES Dividend Yield

Guess’, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 08 and June 14, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Guess’, Inc. is 0.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.65%.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Biggest Investors

Guess’, Inc. insiders own 39.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.03%, with the float percentage being 118.02%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.41 Million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $212.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $134.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guess’, Inc. (GES) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 4,550,000 shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 Million, or about 6.05% of the stock, which is worth about $89.41 Million.