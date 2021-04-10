During the last session, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s traded shares were 352,409, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.4% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the OMAB share is $60.53, that puts it down -13.59% from that peak though still a striking +54.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 181.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. OMAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB): Trading Information

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) registered a 0.4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $53.93 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.17%, and it has moved by 4.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.12%. The short interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) is 85.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1141.47, which implies an increase of 2042% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $904 and $1376 respectively. As a result, OMAB is trading at a discount of 2482.1% off the target high and 1596.38% off the low.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) shares have gone up +42.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.14% against 25.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -39.3% this quarter and then jump 431.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.59 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.91 Million and $27.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.3% and then jump by 202.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.9%. While earnings are projected to return 12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s Biggest Investors

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.9%, with the float percentage being 10.9%. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 727.68 Thousand shares (or 1.7% of all shares), a total value of $37.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 710.67 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Infrastructure ETF owns about 535,373 shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 160.57 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $7.46 Million.