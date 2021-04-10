During the last session, Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s traded shares were 734,927, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.99% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the GRBK share is $25.63, that puts it down -0.39% from that peak though still a striking +73.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 968.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. GRBK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK): Trading Information

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) registered a 3.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.82% in intraday trading to $27.40 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by 26.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.19%. The short interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is 1.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.67, which implies an increase of 16.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $31 respectively. As a result, GRBK is trading at a discount of 21.43% off the target high and 9.67% off the low.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Green Brick Partners, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares have gone up +49.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.16% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.1% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.24 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $342.06 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $189.25 Million and $226.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.6% and then jump by 50.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.4%. While earnings are projected to return 93.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.72% per annum.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s Biggest Investors

Green Brick Partners, Inc. insiders own 5.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.7%, with the float percentage being 78.7%. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.12 Million shares (or 47.61% of all shares), a total value of $553.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.12 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $71.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 679,783 shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 621.98 Thousand, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $14.28 Million.