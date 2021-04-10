During the last session, Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s traded shares were 716,215, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.31% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the GEL share is $12.08, that puts it down -29.47% from that peak though still a striking +59.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 575.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. GEL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL): Trading Information

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) registered a -4.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.51% in intraday trading to $9.98- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.74%, and it has moved by 7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.24%. The short interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 2.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.67, which implies an increase of 14.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $13 respectively. As a result, GEL is trading at a discount of 39.34% off the target high and -14.26% off the low.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Genesis Energy, L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) shares have gone up +96.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.28% against 10.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -140% this quarter and then jump 100.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $411.36 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $422.62 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $539.92 Million and $388.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -23.8% and then jump by 8.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.4%. While earnings are projected to return 102.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.1% per annum.

GEL Dividend Yield

Genesis Energy, L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Genesis Energy, L.P. is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.5%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Biggest Investors

Genesis Energy, L.P. insiders own 12.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.69%, with the float percentage being 75.49%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.28 Million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $94.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.75 Million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 11.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 13,466,408 shares. This amounts to just over 10.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.4 Million, or about 6.85% of the stock, which is worth about $53.99 Million.