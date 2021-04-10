During the last session, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s traded shares were 432,441, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FTOC share is $14.5, that puts it down -34.88% from that peak though still a striking +10.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 Million shares over the past three months.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTOC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s Biggest Investors

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. insiders own 2.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.08%, with the float percentage being 53.58%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.2 Million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $43.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) shares are Merger Fund, The and Merger Fund Vl, The. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 503,518 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 124.55 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 Million.