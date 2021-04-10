During the last session, Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL)’s traded shares were 363,260, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.49% or -$4.07. The 52-week high for the FKWL share is $28.14, that puts it down -112.22% from that peak though still a striking +74.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $153.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FKWL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28, which implies an increase of 111.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $28 respectively. As a result, FKWL is trading at a discount of 111.16% off the target high and 111.16% off the low.

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.6%. While earnings are projected to return 547.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL)’s Biggest Investors

Franklin Wireless Corp. insiders own 21.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.92%, with the float percentage being 35.65%. Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.27 Million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $29.86 Million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Clearwater Select Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 155.71 Thousand, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $3.66 Million.