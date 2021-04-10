During the last session, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)’s traded shares were 307,563, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EPM share is $4.68, that puts it down -49.52% from that peak though still a striking +33.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $104.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 142.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. EPM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM): Trading Information

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.17% in intraday trading to $3.56- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.32%, and it has moved by -23.84% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.82%. The short interest in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) is 502.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 35.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $5.5 respectively. As a result, EPM is trading at a discount of 75.72% off the target high and -4.15% off the low.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolution Petroleum Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares have gone up +43.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -86.36% against 15%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -72.7% this quarter and then jump 166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -17.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.5%. While earnings are projected to return -61.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EPM Dividend Yield

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.56%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)’s Biggest Investors

Evolution Petroleum Corporation insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.13%, with the float percentage being 80.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.75 Million shares (or 11.2% of all shares), a total value of $10.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 Million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,460,711 shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 823.45 Thousand, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 Million.