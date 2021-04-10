During the last session, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s traded shares were 543,228, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $97.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.45% or $4.15. The 52-week high for the DY share is $101.16, that puts it down -3.96% from that peak though still a striking +74.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.98 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 388.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 409.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. DY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY): Trading Information

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) registered a 4.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $97.85 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.92%, and it has moved by 12.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.85%. The short interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 1.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.17, which implies an increase of 6.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88 and $115 respectively. As a result, DY is trading at a discount of 18.18% off the target high and -9.57% off the low.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dycom Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares have gone up +59.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.72% against 0.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -47.2% this quarter and then jump 8.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $754.5 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $839.72 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $753.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24%. While earnings are projected to return -46.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Biggest Investors

Dycom Industries, Inc. insiders own 3.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.99%, with the float percentage being 104.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 11.93% of all shares), a total value of $275.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $256.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 859,035 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 836.3 Thousand, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $64.04 Million.