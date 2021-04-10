During the last session, CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares were 517,568, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the CVI share is $27.02, that puts it down -46.21% from that peak though still a striking +46.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 612.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.3 Million shares over the past three months.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CVI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI): Trading Information

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.9% in intraday trading to $20.51 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.29%, and it has moved by -20.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 24.03%. The short interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is 1.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.14, which implies an increase of 30.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $31 respectively. As a result, CVI is trading at a discount of 67.75% off the target high and 2.81% off the low.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CVR Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) shares have gone up +47.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.84% against 20.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.1% this quarter and then fall -152.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 Billion and $675Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.6% and then jump by 104.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27%. While earnings are projected to return -167.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Biggest Investors

CVR Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.2%, with the float percentage being 94.21%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71.2 Million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 873,840 shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 785.31 Thousand, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $15.06 Million.