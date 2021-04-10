During the last session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares were 807,454, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $265.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the COUP share is $377.04, that puts it down -42.14% from that peak though still a striking +51.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $127.72. The company’s market capitalization is $19.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. COUP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP): Trading Information

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $273.2 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by -8.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.73%. The short interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 7.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $332.45, which implies an increase of 25.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125 and $413 respectively. As a result, COUP is trading at a discount of 55.7% off the target high and -52.88% off the low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupa Software Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares have jump down -10.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.47% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -195% this quarter and then fall -147.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.3%. While earnings are projected to return -80.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.9% per annum.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Biggest Investors

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.18%, with the float percentage being 104.85%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 713 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.34 Million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.12 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,939,219 shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $657.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 Million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $651.56 Million.