During the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares were 465,766, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.96% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the VLRS share is $16.78, that puts it down -6.74% from that peak though still a striking +77.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 289.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 524.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VLRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS): Trading Information

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) registered a 0.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $15.76 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.01%, and it has moved by -0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.57%. The short interest in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is 830.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $333.65, which implies an increase of 2022.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $220 and $408.76 respectively. As a result, VLRS is trading at a discount of 2500.25% off the target high and 1299.49% off the low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares have gone up +102.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -105.75% against 48.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.2% this quarter and then jump 73.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $296.54 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $366.65 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.83 Billion and $1.53 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -96.2% and then fell by -76% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.2%. While earnings are projected to return 379.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Biggest Investors

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 8.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.56%, with the float percentage being 58.75%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.94 Million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $210.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 Million shares, is of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and Manning & Napier Overseas Series Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Oakmark International Small Cap Fund owns about 2,805,400 shares. This amounts to just over 2.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 739.77 Thousand, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $11.01 Million.