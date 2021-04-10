During the last session, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s traded shares were 826,553, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the XEC share is $69.35, that puts it down -12.4% from that peak though still a striking +73.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.57. The company’s market capitalization is $6.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 985.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. XEC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.3.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC): Trading Information

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.34% in intraday trading to $65.18 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.22%, and it has moved by -4.27% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 64.49%. The short interest in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is 3.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.82, which implies an increase of 22.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $109 respectively. As a result, XEC is trading at a discount of 76.66% off the target high and -17.34% off the low.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cimarex Energy Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) shares have gone up +154.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 358.99% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 124.1% this quarter and then jump 394.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $491.93 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $548.28 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $472.83 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.6%. While earnings are projected to return 356.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 67.58% per annum.

XEC Dividend Yield

Cimarex Energy Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cimarex Energy Co. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.17%.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s Biggest Investors

Cimarex Energy Co. insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.11%, with the float percentage being 97.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.87 Million shares (or 9.6% of all shares), a total value of $370.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.67 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $325.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,929,937 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $121.48 Million.