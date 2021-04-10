During the last session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares were 700,795, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CRNT share is $6.9, that puts it down -83.51% from that peak though still a striking +58.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $307.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 747.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CRNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT): Trading Information

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.47% in intraday trading to $4.02- this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by -5.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.25%. The short interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.5, which implies an increase of 72.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $6.5 respectively. As a result, CRNT is trading at a discount of 72.87% off the target high and 72.87% off the low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares have gone up +55.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.5% this quarter and then jump 83.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.55 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $55.87 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.19%. While earnings are projected to return -621.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Biggest Investors

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders own 18.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.23%, with the float percentage being 16.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.32 Million shares (or 3.99% of all shares), a total value of $9.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 1,154,499 shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 562.52 Thousand, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 Million.