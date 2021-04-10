During the last session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares were 352,011, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.19% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SINT share is $3.44, that puts it down -89.01% from that peak though still a striking +81.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.341. The company’s market capitalization is $44.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SINT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT): Trading Information

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) registered a -3.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.68% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by -36.59% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.92%. The short interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is 1.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 147.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, SINT is trading at a discount of 147.25% off the target high and 147.25% off the low.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sintx Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares have jump down -8.08% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.1% this quarter and then jump 74.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 243.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $207Million and $204Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.9% and then jump by 61.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 79% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Biggest Investors

Sintx Technologies, Inc. insiders own 5.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.4%, with the float percentage being 5.72%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 351.89 Thousand shares (or 1.43% of all shares), a total value of $552.47 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 290.17 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $455.57 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 245,571 shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $385.55 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90.2 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $141.61 Thousand.