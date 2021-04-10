MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MELI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI): Trading Information

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $1,600 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 9.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.4%. The short interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1921.57, which implies an increase of 21.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1075 and $2500 respectively. As a result, MELI is trading at a discount of 57.76% off the target high and -32.17% off the low.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MercadoLibre, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares have gone up +38.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2675% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.6% this quarter and then fall -70.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $652.09 Million and $759.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.4% and then jump by 71.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 99.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.5% per annum.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Biggest Investors

MercadoLibre, Inc. insiders own 8.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.94%, with the float percentage being 92.55%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1299 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $7.96 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.83 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2,637,766 shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.42 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 Million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $2.96 Billion.