During the last session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 329,488, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.79% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $2.24, that puts it down -8.74% from that peak though still a striking +70.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.6. The company’s market capitalization is $63.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 209.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 369.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HNRG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG): Trading Information

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) registered a -6.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.81% in intraday trading to $2.39- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.57%, and it has moved by 6.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.14%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 321.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 94.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, HNRG is trading at a discount of 94.17% off the target high and 94.17% off the low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hallador Energy Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares have gone up +178.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -235% against 2.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.3% this quarter and then jump 600% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline 0% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.1%. While earnings are projected to return 89.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Biggest Investors

Hallador Energy Company insiders own 12.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.64%, with the float percentage being 34.05%. Lubar & Co., Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.79 Million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $4.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 525,268 shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $772.14 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 415.42 Thousand, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $610.66 Thousand.