During the last session, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s traded shares were 385,452, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$2.71. The 52-week high for the GKOS share is $99, that puts it down -19.09% from that peak though still a striking +64.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 491.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 424.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. GKOS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS): Trading Information

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $85.85 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.42%, and it has moved by -2.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.46%. The short interest in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is 4.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.8, which implies an increase of 5.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $111 respectively. As a result, GKOS is trading at a discount of 33.53% off the target high and -42.26% off the low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Glaukos Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares have gone up +58.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.83% against 23.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.5% this quarter and then jump 54.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.18 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.67 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $58.48 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.9%. While earnings are projected to return -821.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Biggest Investors

Glaukos Corporation insiders own 3.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.05%, with the float percentage being 112.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.99 Million shares (or 15.26% of all shares), a total value of $525.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.51 Million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $489.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3,596,938 shares. This amounts to just over 7.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 Million, or about 6.58% of the stock, which is worth about $284.72 Million.