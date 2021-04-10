During the last session, Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s traded shares were 460,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EXPC share is $19.88, that puts it down -91.15% from that peak though still a striking +6.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.7. The company’s market capitalization is $357.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 968.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EXPC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC): Trading Information

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $10.96 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by -11.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.14%. The short interest in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) is 899.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 488.75 day(s) to cover.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -84.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s Biggest Investors

Experience Investment Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.9%, with the float percentage being 73.9%. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $22.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 2,758,847 shares. This amounts to just over 10.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $15.48 Million.