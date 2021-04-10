During the last session, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 356,440, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.5% or -$1.27. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $53.73, that puts it down -99.37% from that peak though still a striking +11.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.9. The company’s market capitalization is $753.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 375.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 812.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ESPR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.02.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR): Trading Information

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) registered a -4.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.99% in intraday trading to $29.29 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.13%, and it has moved by -10.35% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.65%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 9.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.75, which implies an increase of 132.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $191 respectively. As a result, ESPR is trading at a discount of 608.72% off the target high and -10.95% off the low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares have jump down -22.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.09% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.9% this quarter and then fall -164.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -51.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.27 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $520Million and $212.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6490.4% and then fell by -91.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.2%. While earnings are projected to return -45.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.9% per annum.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Biggest Investors

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.98%, with the float percentage being 116.12%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 18.39% of all shares), a total value of $133.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4Million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 14.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $103.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2,114,942 shares. This amounts to just over 7.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 4.73% of the stock, which is worth about $34.34 Million.