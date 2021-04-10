During the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares were 500,995, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AXU share is $3.5, that puts it down -30.11% from that peak though still a striking +53.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $376.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 979.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU): Trading Information

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $2.73- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.07%, and it has moved by 9.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.14%. The short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is 7.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alexco Resource Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares have gone up +7.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -190% against 48.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -87.5% this quarter and then jump 125% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3688.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.64 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.47 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 419.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.5%. While earnings are projected to return -341.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Biggest Investors

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.92%, with the float percentage being 24.83%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.87 Million shares (or 5.54% of all shares), a total value of $24.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 4.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7,090,541 shares. This amounts to just over 5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 Million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $8.54 Million.