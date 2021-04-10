During the last session, Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s traded shares were 832,870, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the CADE share is $23.88, that puts it down -11.17% from that peak though still a striking +77.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 958.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CADE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE): Trading Information

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $21.84 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.82%. The short interest in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is 3.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.56, which implies an increase of 9.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $25 respectively. As a result, CADE is trading at a discount of 16.39% off the target high and 2.42% off the low.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cadence Bancorporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) shares have gone up +105.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.82% against 13.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 370% this quarter and then jump 202.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.32 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.32 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $188.54 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.2%. While earnings are projected to return -204.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CADE Dividend Yield

Cadence Bancorporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cadence Bancorporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s Biggest Investors

Cadence Bancorporation insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.44%, with the float percentage being 97.7%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.57 Million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $305Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $211.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,728,081 shares. This amounts to just over 6.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $158.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.45 Million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $56.6 Million.