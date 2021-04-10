During the last session, Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s traded shares were 373,847, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.8% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the STRR share is $5.4, that puts it down -63.64% from that peak though still a striking +39.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $16.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 211.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. STRR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR): Trading Information

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) registered a 2.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.78% in intraday trading to $3.54- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.6%, and it has moved by 17.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.08%. The short interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) is 189.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.88, which implies an increase of 108.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $8 respectively. As a result, STRR is trading at a discount of 142.42% off the target high and 74.24% off the low.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) shares have gone up +22.68% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.9% this quarter and then jump 27.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.87 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.32 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.86 Million and $9.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.3% and then jump by 179.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.9%. While earnings are projected to return -20.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16% per annum.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Biggest Investors

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. insiders own 7.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.59%, with the float percentage being 10.31%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 200.69 Thousand shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $720.48 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.75 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $189.36 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 168,800 shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $605.99 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.4 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $130.66 Thousand.