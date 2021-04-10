During the last session, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s traded shares were 478,488, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.65% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the SCHN share is $46.86, that puts it down -18.9% from that peak though still a striking +67.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 290.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SCHN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN): Trading Information

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.68% in intraday trading to $44.62 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -4.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.5%. The short interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) is 580.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48, which implies an increase of 21.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $48 respectively. As a result, SCHN is trading at a discount of 21.8% off the target high and 21.8% off the low.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) shares have gone up +89.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 690.7% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2040% this quarter and then jump 234.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $695.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $662.1 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $368.6 Million and $464.59 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 88.6% and then jump by 42.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.9%. While earnings are projected to return -107.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

SCHN Dividend Yield

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 29 and July 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.25%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s Biggest Investors

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.71%, with the float percentage being 93.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.05 Million shares (or 11.2% of all shares), a total value of $97.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $71.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 1,134,614 shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 719.39 Thousand, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $22.96 Million.