During the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 543,062, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.6% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the XM share is $57.28, that puts it down -78.55% from that peak though still a striking +2.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.32. The company’s market capitalization is $16.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 948.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. XM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.18, which implies an increase of 50.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $61 respectively. As a result, XM is trading at a discount of 90.15% off the target high and 9.1% off the low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 67.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 935,359 shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 651.85 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $28.68 Million.