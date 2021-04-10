During the last session, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s traded shares were 324,933, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EYE share is $52.61, that puts it down -10.99% from that peak though still a striking +59.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.07. The company’s market capitalization is $3.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 719.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.56 Million shares over the past three months.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. EYE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): Trading Information

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $47.66 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.66%. The short interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is 7.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53, which implies an increase of 11.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $58 respectively. As a result, EYE is trading at a discount of 22.36% off the target high and -5.06% off the low.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that National Vision Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) shares have gone up +15.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.1% against 16.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.7% this quarter and then jump 143.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $519.31 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $460.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $469.7 Million and $260.01 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.6% and then jump by 77% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.3%. While earnings are projected to return 9.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.05% per annum.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Biggest Investors

National Vision Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.54%, with the float percentage being 118.59%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.87 Million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $356.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.87 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $356.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2,958,722 shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 Million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $109.79 Million.