During the last session, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s traded shares were 569,257, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.86% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the GLNG share is $15.12, that puts it down -43.05% from that peak though still a striking +57.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. GLNG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG): Trading Information

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) registered a -1.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.82% in intraday trading to $10.99 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.4%, and it has moved by -1.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.65%. The short interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 7.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.39, which implies an increase of 73.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21 respectively. As a result, GLNG is trading at a discount of 98.68% off the target high and 22.99% off the low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Golar LNG Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares have gone up +40.56% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 124% this quarter and then jump 69.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -8.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.09 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.53 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $115.75 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.2%. While earnings are projected to return -17.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Biggest Investors

Golar LNG Limited insiders own 11.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.55%, with the float percentage being 87.68%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.01 Million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $115.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $65.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Emerging Markets Fund owns about 3,566,460 shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 Million, or about 2.3% of the stock, which is worth about $25.45 Million.