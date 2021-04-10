During the last session, Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s traded shares were 616,587, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the CVET share is $40.78, that puts it down -41.89% from that peak though still a striking +76.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 847.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 847.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CVET has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.2, which implies an increase of 19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $48 respectively. As a result, CVET is trading at a discount of 67.01% off the target high and -30.41% off the low.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Covetrus, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) shares have gone up +8.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.81% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.6% this quarter and then fall -11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 Billion and $1.03 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.8% and then jump by 8.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.1%. While earnings are projected to return 98.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.26% per annum.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s Biggest Investors

Covetrus, Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.84%, with the float percentage being 98.78%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.68 Million shares (or 24.71% of all shares), a total value of $967.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.92 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $457.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6,637,031 shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.49 Million, or about 3.3% of the stock, which is worth about $129.1 Million.