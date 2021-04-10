Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MCF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -45.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, MCF is trading at a discount of -45.36% off the target high and -45.36% off the low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.8%. While earnings are projected to return 37% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Biggest Investors

Contango Oil & Gas Company insiders own 24.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.97%, with the float percentage being 23.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 3.76% of all shares), a total value of $17.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 Million shares, is of Luther King Capital Management’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd owns about 3,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 Million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.81 Million.