During the last session, BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s traded shares were 578,792, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the BFI share is $19.92, that puts it down -30.03% from that peak though still a striking +33.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.22. The company’s market capitalization is $267.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 372.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 463.84 Million shares over the past three months.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BFI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI): Trading Information

BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $15.93 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by 9.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.91%. The short interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) is 926.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 19.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s Biggest Investors

BurgerFi International, Inc. insiders own 9.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.21%, with the float percentage being 21.24%. Lion Point Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.75 Million shares (or 34.92% of all shares), a total value of $37.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 205.33 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.81 Million.