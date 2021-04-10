During the last session, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s traded shares were 704,656, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the BIG share is $72.27, that puts it down -7.31% from that peak though still a striking +78.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 603.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. BIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG): Trading Information

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.86% in intraday trading to $71.54 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.88%. The short interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 4.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.78, which implies a decline of -8.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $77 respectively. As a result, BIG is trading at a discount of 14.33% off the target high and -34.67% off the low.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Big Lots, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) shares have gone up +36.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.81% against 0.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then fall -61.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.31 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.9%. While earnings are projected to return 161.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.38% per annum.

BIG Dividend Yield

Big Lots, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 27 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.89%.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Biggest Investors

Big Lots, Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.87%, with the float percentage being 114.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.86 Million shares (or 16.71% of all shares), a total value of $251.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $216.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,392,367 shares. This amounts to just over 6.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 Million, or about 4.5% of the stock, which is worth about $94.2 Million.