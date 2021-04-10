During the last session, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s traded shares were 617,742, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BGFV share is $17.77, that puts it down -4.59% from that peak though still a striking +95.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $372.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 965.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BGFV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV): Trading Information

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $17.75 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by 13.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.41%. The short interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 2.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 11.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, BGFV is trading at a discount of 11.83% off the target high and 11.83% off the low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) shares have gone up +99.41% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 400% this quarter and then jump 1166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260.18 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $253.62 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $217.74 Million and $227.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.5% and then jump by 11.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.9%. While earnings are projected to return 546.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.54% per annum.

BGFV Dividend Yield

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 25 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.84%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Biggest Investors

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation insiders own 8.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.86%, with the float percentage being 42.63%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.16 Million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $11.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 936.12 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 534,933 shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 369.81 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $3.78 Million.