During the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares were 312,834, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the AVIR share is $94.17, that puts it down -66.64% from that peak though still a striking +57.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 416.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 309.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AVIR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74, which implies an increase of 30.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66 and $82 respectively. As a result, AVIR is trading at a discount of 45.11% off the target high and 16.79% off the low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 23.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Biggest Investors

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 18.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.03%, with the float percentage being 71.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $269.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 Million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $267.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3,009,767 shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 660.13 Thousand, or about 0.8% of the stock, which is worth about $49.75 Million.