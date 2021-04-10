During the last session, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s traded shares were 465,233, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASMB share is $27.84, that puts it down -538.53% from that peak though still a striking +3.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $174.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 696.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ASMB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB): Trading Information

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $4.62- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by -12.27% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -27.93%. The short interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) is 3.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.4, which implies an increase of 161.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $15 respectively. As a result, ASMB is trading at a discount of 244.04% off the target high and 37.61% off the low.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) shares have jump down -72.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.86% against 0.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3.9% this quarter and then fall -505.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -88.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.6%. While earnings are projected to return 52.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Biggest Investors

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.69%, with the float percentage being 71.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $16.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,093,608 shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 766.56 Thousand, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $3.89 Million.